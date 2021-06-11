East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Blueberry Festival entertainer happy returning to stage after COVID-19 sidelines concerts

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park gets started at 6 p.m. in Festival Park in Downtown Nacogdoches Friday night. The free concert thanks to sponsor Rex Perry Autoplex brings several big-name performers to the outdoor stage. Among them, The Farm Hands led by Tim Graves. Graves has won dobro player of the year 14 times from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music.

Graves visited with Donna McCollum to talk about the hardships entertainers faced in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Graves says he’s glad to be on the road again and feeling the energy of a live audience.

