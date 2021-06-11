East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Funds allocated for Newton and Tyler County Courthouses

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A funding allocation was announced for the preservation of Newton and Tyler County courthouses.

ETN’s Jeremy Thomas is in Woodville after state lawmakers and the Texas Historical Commission announced through the Commission’s Courthouse Grants program the allocation of funding for the Newton and Tyler County Courthouses.

”Representative [James] White and I have worked hard to ensure that our historic courthouses in Newton County and Tyler County are preserved,” said Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville. “These funds will ensure that any maintenance, renovation, or preservation is funded. Our historic county courthouses tell such important stories about Texans who came before us and these funds will maintain our commitment to preserving that history.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings
Thursday morning Alabama-Coushatta Tribal police sent out a missing person report in search of...
Teen reported missing from Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Polk Co.
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Kennard, Rusk, Garrison baseball
Garrison holds on to win 2A semifinal, Dogs become the third East Texas team to advance to championship round

Latest News

Trent Ashby (Source: KTRE Staff)
Governor signs Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts
WebXtra: Funds allocated for Newton and Tyler County Courthouses
Asylum-seeking migrant families surrendered themselves to the U.S. Border Patrol, after...
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build a border wall, but doesn’t yet give details on cost or location
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Very warm and humid today