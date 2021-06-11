WebXtra: Funds allocated for Newton and Tyler County Courthouses

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A funding allocation was announced for the preservation of Newton and Tyler County courthouses.

ETN’s Jeremy Thomas is in Woodville after state lawmakers and the Texas Historical Commission announced through the Commission’s Courthouse Grants program the allocation of funding for the Newton and Tyler County Courthouses.

”Representative [James] White and I have worked hard to ensure that our historic courthouses in Newton County and Tyler County are preserved,” said Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville. “These funds will ensure that any maintenance, renovation, or preservation is funded. Our historic county courthouses tell such important stories about Texans who came before us and these funds will maintain our commitment to preserving that history.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.