Central Texas rescue crews save group before boat goes over the edge at dam

Rescue crews in Central Texas saved a group of people in a boat about to fall over the edge of...
Rescue crews in Central Texas saved a group of people in a boat about to fall over the edge of a dam.(Austin-Travis County EMS)
By Joe Villasana
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Police, firefighters and a crew with the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) braved the currents to save a group of people in a boat about to fall over the edge at a dam.

ATCEMS shared photos and a video of the rescue on its Twitter account on June 10.

“Multiple rescue assets responding to a water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD. 911 callers reporting a boat ‘up against the dam ... ‘looks like it’s going to go over the dam.’ Multiple people on board,” ATCEMS tweeted.

ATCEMS said the boat was later attached to another boat in the lake with rope and life vests were lowered down to four occupants.

All of this was happening while the “boat (was) partially over top of the dam.”

Eventually, the boat and its occupants were pulled off the dam and into open water by the Austin Police Department’s lake patrol unit.

The occupants of the boat did not request emergency medical attention.

