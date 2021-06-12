East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches police: Man under influence of drugs assaulted EMS personnel

By Gary Bass
Updated: 7 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a Florida man after he allegedly assaulted two EMS personnel on the way to a local hospital late Friday night.

Lenard T. Chisholm, 32, of Ocala, Florida, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two counts of assault of EMS personnel. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, NPD officers contacted Chisholm in the 2700 block of North Street at about 10:53 p.m. Friday. They determined that he was under the influence of drugs and released him to EMS for treatment.

Ten minutes later, one of the EMS paramedics called Nacogdoches PD dispatch and said Chisholm was assaulting the EMS personnel as they tried to treat him, the media report stated.

Both paramedics were allegedly assaulted, and the officer who wrote the report said they had visible injuries.

“Both EMS personnel stated they felt pain and discomfort and wanted to pursue criminal charges,” the media report stated.

