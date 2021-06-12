East Texas Now Business Break
SFA holds groundbreaking for new aviation school in Nacogdoches

By Brianna Linn
Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s aviation program is preparing for liftoff. On Friday, people gathered to witness the official groundbreaking for a new hanger that will house the flight school.

Students attending the program this Fall said they cannot wait to see what is in store.

“I’m just very excited! I haven’t had too many opportunities to just travel in general and I think if I get my pilot’s license and I’ll just travel wherever I want to go,” said Bryce Welsh, who intends to become a student of the program.

The incoming Fall students will be the first to experience the new program. Stephen F. Austin University partnered with HCH Aviation flight school to provide the education to students. Sarah Goldberg said she is honored to be a part of the first class.

“We set the ground level… we are the beginning. We are here to make history and we can mentor incoming students,” she said.

HCH Aviation cofounder Shannon Conklin said they hope to establish a reputation for this program.

“We want to build a gold standard of a program to position these young people to be successful, a program that will be recognized on the world stage of aviation, Conklin said. “We believe we have every opportunity in the world to do this right here in Nacogdoches.”

