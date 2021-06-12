East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg performing in Ardmore for July 4th

By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new entertainment venue is opening up near Ardmore, and they’re bringing in a heavy hitter for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The world-famous rapper is promoting his new “From tha streets to tha suites” album at a new venue just outside of Ardmore called 410 Live.

Venue owner Jaron Bailey said people have wondered if the event will be in person.

“Everything here is live, on stage, the real people, the real show,” Bailey said. “It’s more than I’ve taken on before, and I’m excited to do it. But it’s definitely a little nerve wracking trying to get it altogether.”

Bailey said there’s still a lot of work to do-recent rain halted construction on the amphitheater, but he’s confident that with local food vendors, camping, a lake, a bar and a dispensary for those with medical cards, the concert will be a good time.

“Basically looking at about 14 acres of outdoor amphitheater area where the lake is the backdrop on the sunset evening behind the stage,” Bailey said.

Texas based country music band Randy Rogers will perform the day before.

Tickets are just over $50 dollars for Randy, and $60 for Snoop. Bailey said you can feel good about that price: 20 % of the proceeds are going to non-profit The Shelter of His Wings, which gives safe housing to sex trafficking victims.

“No matter what we do here, we’re gonna give back,” Bailey said. “With or without you knowing, you’re gonna come out here and have fun and do what you want to do. And at the end, you’re gonna realize your money went to a good place.”

Tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok
Source: Gray News Media
Woodville man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on US 190 in Polk County
Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Nacogdoches police: Man under influence of drugs assaulted EMS personnel
Source: KTRE Staff
Unofficial vote tally shows Wes Suiter won Lufkin city council runoff

Latest News

Customs and Border Patroll seized more than $1 million in drugs in Brownsville.
Feds seize $1.3 million in drugs at border in Brownsville
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New all-natural wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease the growing population
WEBXTRA: Dave Campbell's Greg Tepper
WEBXTRA: Dave Campbell's Greg Tepper
Nacogdoches City Hall
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches city council to discuss next steps in city planning, communication proposal