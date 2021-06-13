Former President George H.W. & First Lady Barbara Bush remembered with wreath laying ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday morning family and close friends gathered at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for a wreath-laying ceremony. The ceremony was to mark the birthdays of former president George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush.

A military honor guard along with Pierce Bush, the grandson of the former president, placed the red, white, and blue wreath with a card that simply says “The President” on the grave of the 41st commander and chief. Bush says today’s ceremony is one that he won’t ever forget and says the day was even more special because he was sharing it with his seven-week-old daughter Adeline.

“You know, this is my grandfather’s birthday and every year it’s such an honor that the military honor guard comes out to recognize that. I think they do that for all recent foreign presidents so it’s so cool to come and represent the family, bring my daughter, George H.W Bush’s great-granddaughter to meet him and to pay her respects as well. It’s really kind of just special,” said Bush. “Although my baby Adeline will never have met him, she’s going to know a lot about him when she’s old enough to hear stories and learn about the incredible man, an incredible legacy he left for all of us that carry the last name Bush, and that are a part of his family.”

Grateful to bring baby girl Adeline to pay respects to the GOAT, her great grandfather, @GeorgeHWBush on what would be his 97th birthday today. Can’t wait to tell her all about him someday. https://t.co/Hj2uAXjUeU — Pierce Bush (@PierceBush) June 12, 2021

Stephanie Woodin is the director of protocol for the Texas Military Department. She helped organize the ceremony. She says helping put things together is an honor she will never forget.

For me, it is very honorable to be able to participate in something like this on behalf of the former president,” said Woodin. Not everybody gets this opportunity and not everybody gets this opportunity to be this involved with it so I feel very proud to be a part of something this significant.”

Bush says when it comes down to honoring his grandfather’s legacy he plans to continue in his footsteps of leading a life of service to others.

“When you grow up the Grandson of George H.W. Bush you realize there are certain things in life that are most important. Not how much money is in your bank account, not what your title is but really do you live a life of meaning and service to others,” said Bush.

Bush says he wants his grandfather’s legacy to live on for generations.

“He was an amazing president and he cherished his role as commander in chief. He served, he did what he thought was right, which is really all you can ask of a leader. He cared deeply about our country, his whole life was a testament to that, the fact that he’s got the Navy cross here, you know, on his final resting place with his Navy number is just a reflection of how much he loved this country,” said Bush. In this time of great division in our country, in some ways, I hope people remember my grandfather. My grandfather would be the first to say he was just a rank and file member of what some would consider being the greatest generation, but a generation that valued the basic ideas that make our country great. Freedom, Liberty, and service. Frankly this idea that we are all a part of this together. Whether we have political disagreements or not, at the end of the day what matters most is that we are all Americans. We live in the greatest country on the face of the earth. and so in terms of the community coming in and recognizing my grandfather and the legacy here, I just hope they continue that forward and realize that we’re all part of this together.”

Happy Birthday President Bush!



"Be bold in your caring, be bold in your dreaming and above all else, always do your best." - George H.W. Bush



Thank you for living a bold life of service. pic.twitter.com/Ptvf4pJhdI — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) June 12, 2021

