Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today marked the hottest day of the year for most East Texans as highs topped over 95 degrees this afternoon! Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers or a stray thundershower possible. We’ll wake up tomorrow muggy in the middle 70s with more sunshine by the afternoon as well as some hot temperatures in the middle 90s. A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the afternoon and early evening hours before skies dry out Monday night. Even more sunshine for Tuesday afternoon with a stray shower possible in the afternoon, then the pattern really sets up with a familiar tone for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Mostly dry, lots of sunshine, and some warm to hot temps in the middle 90s. Over the weekend, things could change on a dime as a tropical disturbance could form in the gulf over the next few days. Depending on where this development tracks, rain chances could either skyrocket or plummet so for now all we can do is wait and see. In the meantime, PLEASE remember to hydrate in the afternoon, especially if you are going to be outside for more than half an hour.

Latest News

