Texas lawmakers passed several bills aimed at boosting the state’s cybersecurity

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas lawmakers passed several bills this legislative session aimed at beefing up the state’s cybersecurity and warding off cyberattacks like the ones that recently rattled America’s oil and beef supply chains.

One bill that Gov. Greg Abbott has already signed into law will require all employees and appointed officials in local governments who use a computer for at least 25% of their duties to take a cybersecurity course once per year.

“You bet you have to go to training, and you have to pay attention because this is not casual; this is organized crime,” Nora Belcher, the executive director of the Texas e-Health Alliance, told KWTX.

If local governments do not reach full compliance, they will not be eligible to receive public safety grants from the governor.

A few cities initially opposed the bill when it was making its way through the Legislature, saying it would impose an unfunded mandate and arguing that it is unreasonable to expect 100% compliance.

“I know this is controversial with some of the local governments,” Belcher said.

“My hope is that they wouldn’t want to be the ones that end up in the newspaper,” she said.

Cindy Mitchell, the director of product development at Plano-based Alterity Solutions, Inc., which provides cybersecurity training to government employees, applauded the new law.

“Yes, some local agencies have a dedicated cybersecurity expert on staff, which is great, but I think going that extra bit to require that every employee complete the training even if they have that person on staff, to me that’s just an added level of protection,” Mitchell said.

The Legislature also sent a bill to the governor that would require the Texas Education Agency to establish a way for schools to share information about cyberattacks anonymously with one another and the state.

“I think they want to build a system where a district can say, ‘We’ve had an incident. Now we’ve learned we need to do a, b and c instead, but we don’t necessarily want that in the newspaper or at a school board hearing,’” Belcher said.

Another bill sent to the governor would assemble a team of volunteer experts that would help state and local governments in the event of a cybersecurity emergency.

“I think the idea is retired military cybersecurity experts could be volunteers, and if we had a really serious incident, we would have more help.”

