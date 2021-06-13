East Texas Now Business Break
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral

By Justin Honore
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last week, an East Texas baseball team, Marucci Elite, went viral on the social media platform Tik Tok after a unique interaction with their umpire.

In the Tik Tok, Ray Martin who is the umpire starts to hit baseballs while the team is waiting in a lightning delay. Martin, who was once a high-level baseball player in East Texas, impressed the team with his hitting skills. Caden Foutch and his teammates were surprised that Martin could hit the ball as well as he could.

“We see him go up and we are like, ‘Alright, he is actually going to do it.’ First swing we see it has a little pop. Second swing he gets a better one. Third swing he gets into it,” Foutch said.

Martin nearly hits a home run in his final two at-bats. The video has been viewed on the platform 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes. Martin didn’t know how much the video blew up until his nephew saw it and told him about it.

“He actually texted me, and he said, ‘Ray, uncle, you’re famous now.’ I was like, “What? He said, ‘You have like a million views already.” I was like no way,” Martin said.

A new found respect for Martin, an umpire that officiates some of their games, was formed by the Marucci team.

“I mean, it’s just like a good connection between us and him; it connects us more,” said Keith Willis, who plays on the Marucci team.

Martin said since the Tik Tok has gone viral, several teams have recognized him from the Tik Tok and have asked for pictures after the game. Both the team and Martin hope their viral moment can lead to more teams having fun and umpires, players, and coaches all getting along.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

