East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Unofficial vote tally shows Wes Suiter won Lufkin city council runoff

Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff
By Gary Bass
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the unofficial vote tally in, Wes Suiter has won the runoff election for the Ward 4 city council seat.

Saturday’s runoff election was a close one. Suiter received 295 votes, and Kim Ogden got 290, according to Kara Andrepont with the City of Lufkin.

Andrepont said they are still waiting on an overseas military ballot. She said they will count it if it arrives within six days of Election Day. She added that they will also count any mail-in ballots that arrive Monday if they are postmarked today.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings
Livingston police asking for public's help in finding suspect in child sex assault
SFA in Nacogdoches
SFA holds groundbreaking for new aviation school in Nacogdoches
wave of support
Lufkin baker’s children get into act of spreading cookie love
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

Latest News

The Second Saturday in June in Nacogdoches means the Texas Blueberry Festival is back, after it...
Texas Blueberry Festival returns to Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches police: Man under influence of drugs assaulted EMS personnel
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY
ETFB DRIVE THRU
ETFB DRIVE THRU