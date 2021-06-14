East Texas Now Business Break
Affidavit: Midland man charged with murder after running over pregnant wife, killing unborn child

Christopher Gonzales.
Christopher Gonzales.(Midland County Jail)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has been arrested after deputies say he ran over his pregnant wife and caused her to lose her 8-month old unborn child.

Christopher Gonzales has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Midland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call on March 28 where a woman had fallen from her husband’s truck.

The victim, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, where she was placed in the ICU. According to the affidavit, an emergency C-section surgery was performed, but the unborn child passed away.

An investigation by deputies revealed that the victim and her husband, Gonzales, were arguing on the side of the road when she stepped on the driver’s side step rail of his truck. That’s when authorities say the victim fell off before being run over by the truck.

In an interview with deputies, Gonzales confessed that he knew his wife was standing on the rail when he decided to drive recklessly, causing her to fall off the truck. The affidavit states that Gonzales knew he ran over the victim when he felt a bump and heard her scream.

According to the affidavit, Gonzales was then charged with murder in the unborn child’s death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for running over his wife.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

