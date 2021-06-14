East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 10-year-old boy who died after a drowning incident that occurred in Pollok Saturday night.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s name was Aiden Rivera. According to the obituary on the Caroway Funeral Home website, the boy’s full name was Aiden Flores Rivera. He was a Pollok resident.

Aiden was a student at Central ISD, and he attended Timber Creek Church.

The graveside services for Rivera will be held in Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Chad Whisenant officiating at a date and time to be announced at a later date.

To read the full obituary, click this link.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous story that they received a 911 call about a residence on Julie Road in Pollok at about 7:33 p.m. Saturday.

As soon as the ACSO deputies got to the scene, they started administering CPR to the boy. The child was later transferred to a hospital staff continued to try to resuscitate the boy. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, Lenderman said.

“This is still an active investigation,” Lenderman said.

