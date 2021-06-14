East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Blue Alert issued after Texas police officer shot during foot chase

A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.(DPS)
By Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities across the state were searching Monday for a man wanted in a shooting Sunday night that left a Rhome police officer injured.

A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.

He’s 6-foot-2, weighs about 200 pounds, is bald, and has green eyes.

He was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camouflage bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, a green shirt and shorts.

He was last seen at around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and FM 407 in Rhome, which is north of Fort Worth.

Wood is a suspect in a home invasion robbery Saturday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

Offices spotted Wood riding a motorcycle Sunday and tried to pull him over.

Wood stopped, authorities said, and then ran.

As officers chased him, Akin said, Wood fired a shot that struck an officer in the lower leg.

Akin escaped, but a woman who was riding with him was taken into custody.

The officer is doing well, Akin said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Officers are continuing to patrol the area. There has been increased pedestrian traffic on the...
Kilgore Police: Suspect escaped on foot believed to still be in handcuffs
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies today with highs upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s
Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New ‘all-natural’ wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease growing population
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis