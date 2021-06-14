Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people face federal charges after a DPS trooper reports finding drugs during a traffic stop on U.S. 287 in Donley County.

According to court documents, a DPS trooper stopped a car around four miles east of Clarendon on Highway 287 on June 8.

When the trooper observed criminal activity during the traffic stop, he asked for consent to search the vehicle.

The passengers denied and a K9 conducted an air sniff. Court documents say the K9 alerted to drugs in the car.

The trooper then searched the car and found 10 bundles of marijuana, around five pounds of meth, cocaine and numerous pills., according to the complaint.

The passengers, Justin White and Ashley Allen, were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.

During an interview, both White and Allen explained previous trips smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo for distribution.

