East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people face federal charges after a DPS trooper reports finding drugs during a traffic stop on U.S. 287 in Donley County.

According to court documents, a DPS trooper stopped a car around four miles east of Clarendon on Highway 287 on June 8.

When the trooper observed criminal activity during the traffic stop, he asked for consent to search the vehicle.

The passengers denied and a K9 conducted an air sniff. Court documents say the K9 alerted to drugs in the car.

The trooper then searched the car and found 10 bundles of marijuana, around five pounds of meth, cocaine and numerous pills., according to the complaint.

The passengers, Justin White and Ashley Allen, were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.

During an interview, both White and Allen explained previous trips smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo for distribution.

Justin White, facing federal drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Justin White, facing federal drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
Ashley Allen, facing federal drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Ashley Allen, facing federal drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok
Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Source: Gray News Media
Woodville man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on US 190 in Polk County
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder

Latest News

Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New ‘all-natural’ wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease growing population
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day