ERCOT asking all Texans to conserve electricity this week

(Ercot.com (custom credit) | Ercot.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
From Oncor

DALLAS, Texas (News Release) - Today, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is asking all Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible today through Friday, June 18. Per ERCOT, a significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions.

Oncor is echoing this call for conservation in its role as the transmission and distribution company, or the poles and wires company that delivers electricity to many Texans. It does not own or operate power generation facilities, or sell, purchase or offer electricity retail services.

Oncor will continue to follow direction from ERCOT and will notify customers once the conservation notice has been lifted.

Customers can help by taking the following ERCOT conservation steps:

  • Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.
  • Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.
  • Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
  • Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
  • Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).
  • If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.
  • Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.
  • Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.

