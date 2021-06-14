First Alert: Sweating out the summer heat with isolated storms

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have Heat Advisories in place for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. this evening.

The combination of air temperatures in the middle 90′s is combining with dewpoint values in the middle 70′s to put our heat index values in the 105-110 degree range, which is the criteria for prompting a heat advisory.

The one item that may cool down a few residents is the slight storm chance that will be in place from now through Wednesday. With weak disturbances rotating around the heat ridge that is situated in the Rocky Mountain states, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms develop and rotate from the northeast to southwest across our area. Most areas will remain hot and completely dry, but we will have a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The end of the week will be hot and dry before our attention shifts to a tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico that now has a 70% of tropical cyclone development. It is too early to say just yet what our overall impacts, if any, would be. That will all be predicated on its evolution and position. What we do know is that it will lift north toward the northern Gulf coast region by this Father’s Day weekend.

