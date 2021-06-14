East Texas Now Business Break
Hunt County man arrested for running over victim with truck

By KXII Staff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT
ARBERFOYLE, Texas (KXII) - A Hunt County man was arrested Saturday, after he ran over someone with his truck and attempted to run away.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in Aberfoyle, near FM-512 just south of Wolfe City.

They say when they got to the scene, one one person needed to be flown to a Dallas area hospital after they told deputies they had been runover by a Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Officers located the driver, Jeffrey Duane Sreadham just up the road.

He was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

