Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers possible this morning as showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way through the region from the overnight hours. Today we’ll hold onto a 10-20% chance for rain, as you’ve likely noticed these showers the last few weeks can be difficult to forecast. It is possible we don’t see any more rain today other than the early morning thunderstorms, but to be safe I’m leaving the low chance in. This afternoon we’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 90s with Heat Index values in the 100s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for multiple ETX counties today from noon to 7pm for heat index temps between 105° and 109°. At the time of the video being recorded, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson counties were not included in the Heat Advisory, they have since been added. Mostly to partly sunny skies this week, but low rain chances stick around for much of the week. By next weekend we could see greater rain chances as we’re watching an area in the Gulf that could organize into a tropical system.

