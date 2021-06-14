East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches city council to discuss next steps for comprehensive planning

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches city staff could receive directives at Tuesday’s city council meeting to select and hire consultants for two long-range plans.

On the other hand, they could be asked to slow down.

“I just think there are some tasks to be accomplished before,” said city council member Kathleen Belanger. “It’s not like, let’s wait for another year.”

City manager Mario Canizares faced over 100 citizens at two public forums held last week. Among the suggestions is waiting before spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on consulting plans.

“I’m for a plan and definitely a downtown plan. We need one,” was one public comment. “So, I’m just looking at our tax dollars. We’re coming out of a crappy 2020,” the speaker continued.

Belanger says she’s hearing similar comments elsewhere from constituents.

“Coming straight out of a pandemic. Coming straight out of the ice storm. And frankly they’re concerned about the roads, the water system and all these infrastructure issues.”

City Planner Alaina Chafin began developing strategies in December last year. Workshops and public meetings followed. She says the process is far from hasty to reach the point where the city is now.

“We’ve interviewed the top three finalists for each plan, but we haven’t moved forward with the selection process yet,” said Chafin.

First, Kathleen Belanger has on the agenda a proposal to develop a communications task force and reach out to underserved areas. In addition, she wants to spend time researching the studies already on hand to ask, “Why it worked. Why it didn’t work. Why it wasn’t implemented even before we get into the next step of comprehensive planning.”

The city initially had a public survey portal open for comments on both the city’s comprehensive plan and downtown master plan. That survey window closed Monday at 5 p.m. Staff will compile them for Tuesday’s city council meeting. It starts at 5:30. That meeting will be placed on the city website, along with updates and previous comprehensive planning meetings.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok
Source: Gray News Media
Woodville man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on US 190 in Polk County
Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Nacogdoches police: Man under influence of drugs assaulted EMS personnel
Source: KTRE Staff
Unofficial vote tally shows Wes Suiter won Lufkin city council runoff

Latest News

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Wild Hogs
Wild Hog Contraceptive
Shakespeare Media Day
Shakespeare Media Day
ERCOT Update
ERCOT Update