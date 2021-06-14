New all-natural wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease the growing population

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Agriculture Commissioner announced a new product on the market that he says will help the fight against the rising feral hog populations. It is labeled as a contraceptive bait that is not comprised of hormones, chemicals, poisons, and is commonly fed to deer and cattle.

Feral hogs can cause thousands of dollars in damage, carry diseases, and reproduce quickly. Each litter is an average of 7 piglets, but numbers can reach up to 20 in a litter.

Daniel Loper, his dad nutritional biochemist Dan Loper, and Animal Biologist Brad Fails developed HogStop. HogStop uses all-natural feeding ingredients. The meat of wild hogs that consume HogStop, Loper says, is safe to eat.

They say other animals may be affected by a reduction in fertility, if eaten in large quantities. That’s why they recommend the product should be fed in hog-specific feeders that are designed to keep out all other species.

