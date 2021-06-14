East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

New all-natural wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease the growing population

Andy Sernovitz said his neighborhood and asks for government authorities to intervene.
Andy Sernovitz said his neighborhood and asks for government authorities to intervene.(Source: KEYE/CNN (custom credit))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Agriculture Commissioner announced a new product on the market that he says will help the fight against the rising feral hog populations. It is labeled as a contraceptive bait that is not comprised of hormones, chemicals, poisons, and is commonly fed to deer and cattle.

Feral hogs can cause thousands of dollars in damage, carry diseases, and reproduce quickly. Each litter is an average of 7 piglets, but numbers can reach up to 20 in a litter.

Daniel Loper, his dad nutritional biochemist Dan Loper, and Animal Biologist Brad Fails developed HogStop. HogStop uses all-natural feeding ingredients. The meat of wild hogs that consume HogStop, Loper says, is safe to eat.

They say other animals may be affected by a reduction in fertility, if eaten in large quantities. That’s why they recommend the product should be fed in hog-specific feeders that are designed to keep out all other species.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok
Source: Gray News Media
Woodville man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on US 190 in Polk County
Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Nacogdoches police: Man under influence of drugs assaulted EMS personnel
Source: KTRE Staff
Unofficial vote tally shows Wes Suiter won Lufkin city council runoff

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Dave Campbell's Greg Tepper
WEBXTRA: Dave Campbell's Greg Tepper
Nacogdoches City Hall
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches city council to discuss next steps in city planning, communication proposal
Nacogdoches City Hall
WEBXTRA: Nac city planning
ERCOT asking all Texans to conserve electricity this week