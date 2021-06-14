East Texas Now Business Break
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for fifth DWI

Randy Byrd.
Randy Byrd.(Ector County Jail)
By William Russell
Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, Randy Byrd pled guilty to his fifth DWI and requested that the jury in the case decide his sentence.

The jury then handed Byrd a life sentence.

Gallivan says that Byrd had four prior DWI convictions, two of which were felonies and a previous murder conviction.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Lauren Gavin.

