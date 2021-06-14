Pilot killed in Madisonville plane crash identified

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Federal investigators have released the name of the person killed in an early morning plane crash in Madisonville.

Apolo Diaz, 68, from Kansas City, Missouri, was the pilot of the single-engine plane that crashed just short of the runway at the Madisonville Municipal Airport around 1:00 a.m. He was killed in the crash.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the scene of a fatal plane crash in Madisonville sometime Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the federal agency.

Madisonville police said the five passengers in the plane were injured and flown to nearby hospitals via medical helicopter. They reported one person was trapped inside the aircraft, but first responders were able to free them around 5:30 a.m. At last check, those injured were in critical condition.

According to DPS, three passengers were taken to Bryan/College Station hospitals, one was taken to a hospital in Temple and the fifth was taken to a hospital in Houston. DPS says the names of the passengers will not be released.

Madisonville police said they got a call around midnight Monday that a single-engine plane crashed when it landed short of the runway.

NTSB investigating the June 13, 2021, crash of a Piper PA32-260 near Madisonville, Texas. Investigator expected to arrive on scene Monday afternoon. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 14, 2021

DPS Troopers responded to a plane crash early this morning at the Madison County Airport.



Sadly, one of the occupants did not survive the crash. Other passengers were also injured. pic.twitter.com/BY2wDMVcro — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) June 14, 2021

