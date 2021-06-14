East Texas Now Business Break
Pilot killed in Madisonville plane crash identified

Apolo Diaz was the pilot of the single-engine plane that crashed just short of the runway at the Madisonville Municipal Airport around 1:00 a.m.
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Federal investigators have released the name of the person killed in an early morning plane crash in Madisonville.

Apolo Diaz, 68, from Kansas City, Missouri, was the pilot of the single-engine plane that crashed just short of the runway at the Madisonville Municipal Airport around 1:00 a.m. He was killed in the crash.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the scene of a fatal plane crash in Madisonville sometime Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the federal agency.

Madisonville police said the five passengers in the plane were injured and flown to nearby hospitals via medical helicopter. They reported one person was trapped inside the aircraft, but first responders were able to free them around 5:30 a.m. At last check, those injured were in critical condition.

According to DPS, three passengers were taken to Bryan/College Station hospitals, one was taken to a hospital in Temple and the fifth was taken to a hospital in Houston. DPS says the names of the passengers will not be released.

Madisonville police said they got a call around midnight Monday that a single-engine plane crashed when it landed short of the runway.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

