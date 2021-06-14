East Texas Now Business Break
Spectator killed, 7 injured as vehicle crashes into race track guard rail in Texas

Eight people were injured after a vehicle plowed through a guard rail then into the crowd at a...
Eight people were injured after a vehicle plowed through a guard rail then into the crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
FABENS, Texas (AP) - Eight people were injured when a vehicle crashed through a guardrail and plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Sunday night at a racetrack in Fabens, about 40 miles southeast of El Paso.

Authorities say eight people were taken to the hospital, included three spectators in critical condition.

The sheriff’s department says three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash.

It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

