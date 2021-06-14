East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches city council to discuss next steps in city planning, communication proposal

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The next step on comprehensive planning for Nacogdoches and its downtown is upon city planners. Consultants will be hired, but when is a topic of debate. City council member Kathleen Belanger isn’t totally against the idea of slowing down and taking a step back before moving forward with the hiring of consultants. City staff points out council meetings, power points and more began back in Dec. 2020. We hear what Belanger and city planner Alaina Chafin’s input.

A presentation will be made Tuesday night before the city council. In addition to a comprehensive plan update, there will be a proposal by Belanger to consider forming a communications task force for Nacogdoches staff and the residents they serve.

