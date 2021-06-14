East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman, man swept away after rescuing children struggling in Texas river

Guadalupe River. (Texas Parks &amp;amp; Wildlife Dept. photo/file)
Guadalupe River. (Texas Parks &amp;amp; Wildlife Dept. photo/file)(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - SEGUIN, Texas (AP) - A woman is dead, and a man is missing after emergency responders say they were swept away after rescuing two children who were struggling against the current in a Texas river popular for swimming and tubing.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the woman’s body was found Sunday night in the Guadalupe River near Seguin, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

The search for the man continued Monday.

The sheriff’s office says the woman had helped the man rescue the children and then was trying to save him, but the water kept pushing them downriver.

Authorities identified the woman as Casandra Kendrick.

They did not identify the man who is missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok
Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Source: Gray News Media
Woodville man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on US 190 in Polk County
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder

Latest News

Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New ‘all-natural’ wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease growing population
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
Solo, a search and rescue K-9 in Bowie County, Texas, was found safe Monday, June 14, 2021...
East Texas community bands together to find missing K-9
Wind energy (Source: KFDA)
Texas A&M researchers: offshore renewable energy stations offer clean energy alternatives