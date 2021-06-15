East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times Record News.

Clay County Justice of the Peace John Swenson said the victim, Steven Timmons, was camping with his 7-year-old son at the state park and fishing off the boat ramp around 11:30 p.m.

Timmons went into the water to retrieve a stuck fishing line, went under and did not resurface.

Swenson said, “It looks like he waded out to get the line and the ground just dropped off right there.”

The 7-year-old flagged a passing boat for help, but they were unable to locate Timmons.

A team consisting of members of the Wichita Falls Police Department dive team, park police, state game rangers and The Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department aided in the search for about four hours before recovering Timmons’ body.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

