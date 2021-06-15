Cowboys make it official, heading back to Oxnard for training camp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “America’s team” is heading back to the west coast for their 2021 training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Tuesday that they would be returning to Oxnard, California for this year’s training camp. The team is set to arrive at their home-away-from-home on June 20. The annual opening ceremonies and state of the team address will take place the following day. The first practice which will be open to fans will be on June 22.

Last year, the NFL required all of it’s franchises to stay at home for training camp. This ended an eight year period of hosting the camp in Oxnard.

Statement from Jerry Jones from DallasCowboys.com:

“We’re looking forward to getting back to training camp in Oxnard and getting back to normal. I view the team’s return to Oxnard as a very positive sign that the Cowboys and the NFL are moving one big step closer toward the traditional camp, preseason and regular season experience that we have been accustomed to for generations, and that includes everything from the players, the fans at practice, the media, and, of course, the great weather in Southern California.” “We learned last year that the absence of NFL preseason games, and the training camps being closed to the public, were things that our fans really missed as part of the ramp up period heading into the regular season. We believe our approach to this year’s camp and preseason will help us provide a safely managed return to the July and August weeks that have been such an important part of our country’s football culture for decades. This time of team-building and preparation will serve as a strong foundation for a successful 2021 season for all 32 of the NFL clubs—and most importantly the fans of all of those teams.”

The Cowboys will play five preseason games, starting with the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on August 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

