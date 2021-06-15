East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas men accused in Capitol riots make federal court appearance

Ryan Nichols, left, Alex Harkrider, right
Ryan Nichols, left, Alex Harkrider, right(Nichols - Smith Co Jail, Harkrider -Gregg Co Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Two East Texas men arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots appeared in federal court Tuesday morning.

Alex Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, and his co-defendant, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, were arrested in January and given a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in February.

Harkrider, who is out on bond, and Taylor both appeared by video for the Tuesday status conference.

Federal Judge Thomas F. Hogan granted a request by the co-defendants to exclude the speedy trial time schedule. Their next scheduled court appearance will be a status conference on Aug. 4.

RELATED:

+ DC judge grants pretrial release for Carthage man accused in Capitol riots

+ Federal grand jury indicts East Texans accused in Capitol riots

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Visitor of Lumberjack Axe Throwing lines up a shot
Nacogdoches welcomes new business which could act as unexpected workout
Photo from Texas Department of Public Safety of a single-engine plane crash at the Madisonville...
NTSB says there were no prior issues with the plane that crashed in Madisonville
Kilgore Gobus
Kilgore Gobus
Axe Throwing
Axe Throwing
Teacher Externship
Teacher Externship