ERCOT gives update on call for energy conservation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A plea for Texans to save energy. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, issued a conservation request today. This comes after Texas’ main power grid struggled to keep up with the demand for electricity.

“We’re urging Texans to take simple actions while maintaining comfort,” said ERCOT’S Communications Manager Leslie Sopko.

ERCOT said the large number of power plant outages and expected record use of electricity because of the heat has resulted in tight grid conditions, three to four times the number of thermal outages than they would typically see this time of year.

“The total amount of outages as of 2:30 p.m. was 12,178 megawatts, which typically on a hot summer day, one megawatt can power about 200 homes,” Sopko said. “Of that 12,178, 9, 066 megawatts are thermal outages and the rest is renewable resources.”

Sopko said they are also seeing lower wind and solar output than what they typically see on a summer day.

“All of the thermal units are offline due to mechanical failure or the need for repairs. It’s like having a flat tire on your vehicle, something breaks, you have to take it out of service to fix it,” Sopko said.

Warren Lasher, senior director of system planning with ERCOT, said it’s not clear why they are seeing so many unplanned outages at this time. As of this afternoon, ERCOT said it is unlikely that they will have to issue an energy emergency alert.

“We currently are seeing some flattening of customer demand across the peak hours of the day here late afternoon. We also see the potential for scarcity later in the evening when the solar plants come offline because the sun is going down,” Lasher said. “If the reserves drop below a certain point we would issue an energy emergency alert, at that time we would have certain resources that are only available in emergency conditions.”

On June 8, 2021 Governor Greg Abbott said, “Power grid reform in Texas is now law.” The issue of energy in Texas, already a political one during the winter storm, now has the Democratic Party Chair reacting again.. saying in part, “Instead of pushing anti-voting laws and focusing on restricting access to abortion, Greg Abbott and the Republican-dominated legislature should have been focusing on fixing the state’s grid. By not doing so in this session, they failed yet again to take the needs of our state seriously and to plan for the future.”

ERCOT is asking all Texans to reduce energy use through Friday. You can do so by setting thermostats a few degrees higher, turning off lights and pool pumps, avoiding the use of any large appliances, and turning off and unplugging things at the end of the day.

