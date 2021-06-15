First Alert: More heat and humidity in the works before tropical moisture could arrive this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of air temperatures in the middle 90′s is combining with dewpoint values in the middle 70′s to put our heat index values in the 105-110 degree range, which has prompted the issuance of another Heat Advisory for much of our KTRE viewing area through 7 p.m. this evening.

It is highly likely that these Heat Advisories may get expanded and extended through Wednesday since these heat indices will be in this 105-110 range for at least one more day.

The one item that may cool down a few residents is the slight storm chance that will be in place from now through Wednesday. With weak disturbances rotating around the heat ridge that is situated in the Rocky Mountain states, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms develop and rotate from northeast to southwest across our area.

Most areas will remain hot and completely dry, but we will have a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday before they go down to less than 10% for Thursday and Friday. With some slightly drier air funneling in on a light northeast wind should be enough to ease the heat just a tad as it will not be nearly as oppressive as it is right now.

The end of the week will be hot and dry before our attention shifts to a tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico that now has an 80% of tropical cyclone development. It is too early to say just yet what our overall impacts, if any, would be this weekend. That will all be predicated on its evolution and track.

For the time being, we are splitting the difference as I have a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. These values could go up or down as there is still high uncertainty until we can obtain better computer model data as this system takes shape.

