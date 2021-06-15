East Texas Now Business Break
Governor signs Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal

Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes prelim vote in House
By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed an East Texas state representative’s bill to protect groundwater around oil and gas disposal sites.

Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) authored HB 2201.

The bill requires the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding over the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.

The bill passed the House on a 147-0 vote on April 29. It passed in the Senate on a 31-0 vote. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) sponsored the bill.

