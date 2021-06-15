Governor signs Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed an East Texas state representative’s bill to protect groundwater around oil and gas disposal sites.

Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) authored HB 2201.

The bill requires the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding over the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.

The bill passed the House on a 147-0 vote on April 29. It passed in the Senate on a 31-0 vote. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) sponsored the bill.

