Kilgore Police: Suspect escaped on foot believed to still be in handcuffs

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning Kilgore Police posted on their Facebook page that they were still searching for a suspect who escaped on foot overnight after a routine traffic stop.

According to an updated report as of 7:30 a.m. officers are continuing to patrol the area of Creekside Trail, where there has been increased pedestrian presence in the area. According to the department, the area is safe, but they will continue to have an extra presence of marked and unmarked police vehicles.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area they believe the suspect was in around at some point and they are still actively searching.

The report stated that overnight, officers conducted a traffic stop at Green Hills Drive and Higginbotham Road, on an individual known to have several felony warrants. At the time of the stop James Collie Butler III, 30, was arrested by officers. Butler was able to slip the handcuffs to his front and fled on foot. Butler is 5′10″, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt, jeans, and black shoes and is believed to still be in handcuffs, said the report.

Chief Hunter of the Kilgore Police Department requested the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 bloodhound team to assist in the search.

Several officers searched the area with a K9 and drone. Currently, teams are still working in the general area to locate the suspect. If you know the whereabouts of Butler or see him, please contact Kilgore Police Department immediately at 903-983-1559, option 1.

The department is asking that you do not attempt to contact Butler yourself.

