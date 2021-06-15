East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kilgore Police: Suspect escaped on foot believed to still be in handcuffs

Officers are continuing to patrol the area. There has been increased pedestrian traffic on the...
Officers are continuing to patrol the area. There has been increased pedestrian traffic on the Creekside Trail, and in the area.(KPD)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning Kilgore Police posted on their Facebook page that they were still searching for a suspect who escaped on foot overnight after a routine traffic stop.

According to an updated report as of 7:30 a.m. officers are continuing to patrol the area of Creekside Trail, where there has been increased pedestrian presence in the area. According to the department, the area is safe, but they will continue to have an extra presence of marked and unmarked police vehicles.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area they believe the suspect was in around at some point and they are still actively searching.

The report stated that overnight, officers conducted a traffic stop at Green Hills Drive and Higginbotham Road, on an individual known to have several felony warrants. At the time of the stop James Collie Butler III, 30, was arrested by officers. Butler was able to slip the handcuffs to his front and fled on foot. Butler is 5′10″, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt, jeans, and black shoes and is believed to still be in handcuffs, said the report.

Chief Hunter of the Kilgore Police Department requested the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 bloodhound team to assist in the search.

Several officers searched the area with a K9 and drone. Currently, teams are still working in the general area to locate the suspect. If you know the whereabouts of Butler or see him, please contact Kilgore Police Department immediately at 903-983-1559, option 1.

The department is asking that you do not attempt to contact Butler yourself.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies today with highs upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s
Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New ‘all-natural’ wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease growing population
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis