East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Livingston man charged in shooting death

Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)(Polk County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man is dead and another is in jail following a shooting death Monday morning.

Joseph Wayne Smith, 33, of Livingston, is charged with first-degree murder.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Stevens Lane at 5:39 a.m. after someone had been shot.

Todd Wilkinson, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While interviewing witnesses, a suspect was identified and Smith was arrested.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about...
Rep. Gohmert joins federal lawsuit over U.S. House use of metal detectors
NHC Tropical Weather Outlook
Activity in the Gulf could bring rain to East Texas Father’s Day weekend
Officers are continuing to patrol the area. There has been increased pedestrian traffic on the...
Kilgore Police: Suspect escaped on foot believed to still be in handcuffs
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies today with highs upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s