East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a homicide after a body was found on Tuesday morning.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Louisiana at 6:50 a.m. for a report of a man’s body being found in an alleyway.

Police arrived at the scene and identified the man as 19-year-old William Fuentez.

MPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit were notified of the death and responded.

Police say the death is a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Visitor of Lumberjack Axe Throwing lines up a shot
Nacogdoches welcomes a new business, which could act as an unexpected workout
SFA's Stephanie Visscher in Spain with team Sweden
Axe throwing
Nacogdoches welcomes a new business, which could act as an unexpected workout
Externship
Disconnect between educators, East Texas industry leads to on-the-job shadowing for teachers
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Director of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center about...
TJC reopens Earth and Space Science Center with Velocity exhibit