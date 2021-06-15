East Texas Now Business Break
Texas A&M researchers: offshore renewable energy stations offer clean energy alternatives

By Kassandra Tucker
Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power, researchers at Texas A&M University are looking into new solutions for generating Electricity. One project being developed in offshore renewable energy stations.

The large floating platform would convert energy from multiple sources, including wind turbines, wave energy converters, current/tidal energy converters, and possibly even solar energy panels. Moo-Hyun Kim, director of the Ocean System Simulation and Control Lab, says combining multiple methods helps ensure continuous power generation.

“Even if one source is very weak, the other sources can provide the required power,” said Kim. “This way we can maximize the synergistic development for continuous generation of power.”

Kim says the floating platforms could be used in oceans all around the world, including the Gulf of Mexico.

Read more about offshore renewable energy stations in Texas A&M Today.

