Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

