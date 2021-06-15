East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Two drown after rescuing children from Texas river

Searchers have recovered the body of a second person drowned after both were swept away after...
Searchers have recovered the body of a second person drowned after both were swept away after rescuing two children in a Texas river.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) - Searchers have recovered the body of a second person drowned after both were swept away after rescuing two children in a Texas river.

Guadalupe County sheriff’s officials say the body of 30-year-old Victor Villanueva was recovered Monday afternoon from the Guadalupe River about a mile downstream from where he went missing.

The body of 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick Sunday night. Both vanished after saving two children struggling against the current in the popular swimming and tubing river near Seguin, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Suspect vehicle
Men cause over $10k worth of damage after climbing Paris, TX, Eiffel Tower
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about...
Rep. Gohmert joins federal lawsuit over U.S. House use of metal detectors
A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times...
Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead
NHC Tropical Weather Outlook
Activity in the Gulf could bring rain to East Texas Father’s Day weekend