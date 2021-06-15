UIL put on the clock, voting to add a 35-second shot clock to 5A and 6A high school basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school sports may have come to an end this school year, but now is the time to discuss rule changes and updates. The UIL will vote on Tuesday on a game changing basketball topic, the shot clock. States across America have been playing without a shot clock, with the exception of nine that have already tested it out. In May, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced that a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in 5A and 6A beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Amarillo High Boys Basketball Head Coach Jason Pillion sees the positives in speeding up gameplay, but prefers the old school style.

”What you’re going to end up having is a lot more missed shots. You’re going to have guys taking shots that shouldn’t be taking shots,” said Pillion. “You’re going to have rushed shots. If you go to a game you see a lot of kids panic when the thing gets under 10 seconds, so for me I would be against simply because I think it could create some really ugly basketball. As a fan I wouldn’t like that. As a coach it probably change some strategy.”

The UIL Legislative Council will conduct the athletic portion of the meeting on Tuesday, June 15 around 9:45 a.m.

