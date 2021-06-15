East Texas Now Business Break
Vega couple returning Prisoner of War bracelet after looking for veteran’s family for more than 50 years

By Freixys Casado
Updated: 14 hours ago
VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - A Vega couple is returning a Prisoner of War bracelet after looking for the veteran’s family for more than 50 years.

“I became aware that there were people in my generation and about my age that were serving in Vietnam,” said Beth Sunderman.

Beth Sunderman bought a POW bracelet when she was in college.

“My soldier was James Thomas and he was M-I-A,” said Sunderman.

For the next 51 years, that’s all she knew about him. That is until her husband initiated a Google search.

“I was in the table and I said ‘I found him,’ and she said ‘Who?’ and I said, ‘James Thomas,’ and she said ‘Really?’” said Max Sunderman, Beth’s husband.

Through the POW Network, they found Sergeant Thomas’ biography and discovered he was from Safford, Arizona.

After a few calls, they were able to connect with the Sergeant’s only living sister.

“When she found out that we cared, she cried,” said Sunderman. “This many years, you know, things fall through the crack and you forget, whatever, but my husband and I are very mindful of the veterans.”

According to the POW Network, Sgt. Thomas was 20-years-old when he disappeared while on patrol.

Beth and her husband are now preparing to present the bracelet this weekend in Safford in company of the nonprofit Texas Panhandle Patriot Guard Riders.

“Encourage people, if they have a bracelet, to search it, find it,” said Sunderman. “It has been very rewarding to get a hold of the family.”

