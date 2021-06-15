East Texas Now Business Break
Vigil planned for Hailey Dunn, father releases statement

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A vigil will be held Tuesday night for 13-year-old Hailey Dunn who vanished from Colorado City in 2010. On Monday, the person of interest in the case was arrested in Howard County and charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Shawn Adins, a longtime person of interest in the case, was arrested and booked into the Howard County Detention Center.

The vigil will take place at 1804 Chestnut Street at 7:30 p.m. in Colorado City.

“Right now, there are no words to define how I feel. We will let the trial speak the truth. Thank you to everyone who searched for Hailey, and to those who fought tirelessly for an arrest. Hopefully, true justice will come in the courtroom”. - Clinton Dunn, father of murdered Hailey Dunn.

Previous story: Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

The Hailey Dunn search team will be hosting a vigil at 1804 Chestnut Street, Colorado City, Texas, at 7:30pm this...

Posted by Who Killed Hailey Dunn on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

