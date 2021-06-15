East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: East Texas teachers do on-the-job shadowing as part of externship program

By Donna McCollum
Updated: 52 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Twenty-two teachers from various school districts are shadowing a variety of businesses this week as part of the 2021 Teacher Externship program. Career and Technical Education teachers want to see first-hand what employment opportunities are available to their students.

On-the-job shadowing will enable them to better prepare students for the workforce. Laura Wise of Zavalla ISD is shadowing at Turner Fabrication in Nacogdoches. Owner Matt Turner and Wise shared the benefits of the externship with KTRE’s Donna McCollum.

The 2021 Teacher Externship program is scheduled for June 14 to 18. There’s a kick-off/orientation Monday afternoon, three days at the worksites, and a debriefing on Friday.

We’ll have more on this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

