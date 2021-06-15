TJC reopens Earth and Space Science Center with Velocity exhibit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center is more than just a planetarium. It also has an exhibit hall where young future scientists can do a few experiments. And it has just re-opened for fun, and some incidental learning.

For well over a year everyone’s been told not to touch anything, but that has changed downstairs at TJC’s planetarium, according to Earth and Space Science Center Director Dr. Beau Hartweg.

“Visitors can come and check out a planetarium show, but also do some hands-on experiments in our exhibit hall,” Hartweg said.

And these are some zippy experiments

“Velocity; it’s a bunch of hands-on interactive displays and experiments that our guests can do to test out velocity and see, when you change different things, how it affects the speed and velocity and speed of different objects,” Hartweg said.

But these tracks are a whole lot more sophisticated than the Hot Wheels tracks we put together as kids. On some of them, projectors light where the ball has been, and traces the path.

And it’s the most vivid when the ball spins down the bowl.

“Now what does that remind you guys of?” I asked some visitors about the bowl as the ball spun into the bottom.

Some tracks also feature analytics.

“So we have our bar graphs right up here. So we have down here the amount of time each ball has spent in the path. And each one of these is represented by a different color,” Hartweg said.

There is a jump track that traces the flight arc, a roller coaster and a curvy track. And even a hand- cranked ball elevator to get them to the top.

“I don’t know, Beau, seems easier just to carry them,” I said.

“There’s many ways to do the same task,” Beau said.

Tickets are timed, so guests are limited. Used balls are placed in a separate bin for cleaning, and mask use is encouraged.

The Earth and Space Science Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 to 4:30 and Saturday from 11 am to 4:30 pm. It’s 7 bucks for adults and five for the kids.

