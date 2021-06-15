East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TJC reopens Earth and Space Science Center with Velocity exhibit

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center is more than just a planetarium. It also has an exhibit hall where young future scientists can do a few experiments. And it has just re-opened for fun, and some incidental learning.

For well over a year everyone’s been told not to touch anything, but that has changed downstairs at TJC’s planetarium, according to Earth and Space Science Center Director Dr. Beau Hartweg.

“Visitors can come and check out a planetarium show, but also do some hands-on experiments in our exhibit hall,” Hartweg said.

And these are some zippy experiments

“Velocity; it’s a bunch of hands-on interactive displays and experiments that our guests can do to test out velocity and see, when you change different things, how it affects the speed and velocity and speed of different objects,” Hartweg said.

But these tracks are a whole lot more sophisticated than the Hot Wheels tracks we put together as kids. On some of them, projectors light where the ball has been, and traces the path.

And it’s the most vivid when the ball spins down the bowl.

“Now what does that remind you guys of?” I asked some visitors about the bowl as the ball spun into the bottom.

Some tracks also feature analytics.

“So we have our bar graphs right up here. So we have down here the amount of time each ball has spent in the path. And each one of these is represented by a different color,” Hartweg said.

There is a jump track that traces the flight arc, a roller coaster and a curvy track. And even a hand- cranked ball elevator to get them to the top.

“I don’t know, Beau, seems easier just to carry them,” I said.

“There’s many ways to do the same task,” Beau said.

Tickets are timed, so guests are limited. Used balls are placed in a separate bin for cleaning, and mask use is encouraged.

The Earth and Space Science Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 to 4:30 and Saturday from 11 am to 4:30 pm. It’s 7 bucks for adults and five for the kids.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Externship
Disconnect between educators, East Texas industry leads to on-the-job shadowing for teachers
Laura Wise, a Zavalla ISD, teacher, shadows an employee at Turner Fabrication in Nacogdoches....
Disconnect between educators, East Texas industry leads to on-the-job shadowing for teachers
Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes prelim vote in House
Governor signs Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal
Source: Gray News Media
ERCOT says Texas power grid remains strong despite record demand