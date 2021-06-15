East Texas Now Business Break
White House correspondent Jon Decker says President Biden will address Russia’s aggression in meeting

By Jeremy Butler
Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - White House correspondent, Jon Decker, joined East Texas Now from Geneva to discuss tomorrow’s meeting between President Biden and Russian President Putin.

Decker acknowledged the importance of the meeting between the leaders with many issues to tackle, such as the recent cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods.

He said that President Biden will carry a message of solidarity between nations following the NATO conference and the G7 summit, letting Putin know the U.S. is not acting alone.

White House correspondent Jon Decker says Russia’s aggression against Ukraine will be discussed in the meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

