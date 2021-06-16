2 soldiers accused of smuggling migrants from Mexico

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - A Fort Hood soldier and a Pennsylvania National Guardsman stationed at the Central Texas installation have been charged with smuggling two migrants into Texas from Mexico.

Court records show 18-year-old Fort Hood soldier Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie and 20-year-old Emmanuel Oppongagyare made initial appearances before a federal magistrate Tuesday in Laredo.

Both were held in custody under $75,000 bonds pending detention hearings next Tuesday.

A criminal complaint says two Mexican nationals were found in a car trunk inspected at a South Texas border checkpoint.

Oppongagyare was at the wheel, with Saint-Joie riding as a passenger. Both were in uniform.

