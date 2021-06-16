East Texas Now Business Break
Cherokee County deputies arrest suspected felon after high-speed motorcycle chase

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspected felon was arrested Monday after allegedly leading authorities on a high speed motorcycle chase.

According to a Facebook post by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, a Cherokee County Special Investigation Unit (SIU) attempted to stop Drew Clark Jr. for a parole violation warrant. Upon attempting to stop Clark, he allegedly fled east on Highway 204 on his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle. The report claims Clark reached speeds over 90 mph and at one point was driving into oncoming traffic. Clark then drove south on County Road 1419 where the report says he eventually lost control of the bike, causing himself to wreck.

Clark was taken into custody at that time and a search of his possessions was conducted. During the search, Clark allegedly was found to be in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, packaging and scales used for the distribution of methamphetamine, as well as a handgun. Clark was arrested and charged with parole violation, evading arrest with a vehicle, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and two evading arrest warrants.

Clark was transported to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Jail for processing. The investigation is still on-going at this time with additional charges pending.

