East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Death penalty sought in trial of man accused of killing couple found in grave on Texas beach

Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco. (File)
Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco. (File)(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged with capital murder in the killing of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a shallow grave on a South Texas beach.

Adam C. Williams is one of two people accused in the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, whose remains were discovered in October 2019 on Padre Island near Corpus Christi.

Williams and Amanda Noverr were initially accused of stealing the Butlers’ pickup truck, but a grand jury later indicted them for intentionally and knowingly fatally shooting the couple during a “criminal transaction.”

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that prosecutors said during a status hearing Tuesday that they would seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death

Latest News

According to a church representative, additional parking will go where the apartment complex...
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
Nac County Nurses 5PM
Nacogdoches County Summer Nurses 5PM
CANTON CHURCH CLOSING APTS
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
VO SOT HOMELESS SHELTERS
VO SOT HOMELESS SHELTERS
Online Learning
Online Learning