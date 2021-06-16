East Texas Now Business Break
Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case

By Emily Tabar
Updated: 6 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - New updates have been released on the federal child porn case of a former Denison pastor.

48-year-old David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading guilty. He and Collin County chiropractor Chad Michael Rider were arrested and indicted last year for conspiring to sexually exploit children.

Court documents say Pettigrew admits to knowingly recording minors with Rider at locations in Collin and Grayson Counties including at his own church, Denison Church of the Nazarene.

The documents list details where the two men used various cameras disguised as things like clocks, picture frames, charging blocks and pens.

It describes an instance where these cameras were set up in a room at the Denison church where they instructed several minors to stand in a plastic wading pool, undress, and use buckets of water to clean themselves.

The minors ranged in age from 11 to 14-years-old between the dates of May 2016 and August 2020.

Details of the plea agreement remain sealed at this time and Rider’s case is still listed as pending. Both face a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

