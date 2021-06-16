East Texas Now Business Break
DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop

By Justin Reyes
Updated: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop on a South Texas highway leads to the discovery of over a hundred thousand dollars in cash.

The incident happened on June 11th just after 7 p.m. when DPS Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Gray Toyota passenger car in Hidalgo County.

A canine unit was called to the scene and alerted troopers about an anomaly inside the car.

Authorities searched the car and found a brown cardboard box containing $147,490 in cash.

The money originated from Houston and was en route to McAllen.

DPS arrested 29-year-old Yeliena Pedroso and charged her with money laundering.

