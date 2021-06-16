East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: Hot and mainly dry conditions to persist through the end of the week

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is another hot day in the Piney Woods, but unlike the past few days, we have no heat advisories in place.  The reason for this is the lower dewpoint values.  Instead of heat indices in the 105-110-degree range, they are in the 100-103 range today, which is an improvement.

While a stray late day shower or thunderstorm is possible, most areas will remain dry.

The end of the week will be hot and dry as highs top out in the middle-to-upper 90′s before our attention shifts to a tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico that now has a 90% of tropical cyclone development.  It is too early to say just yet what our overall impacts, if any, would be this weekend.  That will all be predicated on its evolution and track.

What we do know is that it will lift north toward the northern Gulf coast region by this Father’s Day weekend.  If this tropical system tracks into Louisiana or east of East Texas, then we would stay mainly dry and not have many impacts at all.  However, if it were to track more toward the upper Texas coast or Sabine Pass, then we would likely see tropical rains this weekend, especially on Saturday.

For the time being, we are splitting the difference as I have a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and 20% on Sunday.  These values could go up or down as there is still high uncertainty until we can obtain better computer model data as this system takes shape.

If we miss out on rain this Father’s Day weekend from our tropical disturbance, then we have some decent rain chances entering the picture for the early part of next week as an approaching cold front will draw up moisture and ring out some rain in our part of the state.  The added cloud cover and rain will help take an edge off the heat as well.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

